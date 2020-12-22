Opinion | PE investors seek clarity around tax on sale of unlisted securities

The Finance Act 2020 expanded the scope of section 206C of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 (the Act) by introducing the provision for collection of tax on sale of goods, with effect from 1 October 2020. As per the provision, every seller must collect tax at source at the rate of 0.1% (0.075% till 31 March 2021) on the sale of goods in excess of ₹50 lakh to specific buyer in a financial year (hereby referred to as TCS). Further, the seller needs to deposit such TCS with the Indian government on behalf of the buyer. The buyer can claim the credit of such TCS against tax.

The term ‘goods’ is not defined under section 206C or any other provisions of the Act and therefore, an issue arises on applicability of TCS to securities. CBDT vide its circular dated 29 September 2020 sought to address this issue by providing a guideline as per which TCS would not be applicable on transaction in securities carried out through stock exchanges. Here, the CBDT has clarified that due to practical difficulties in identifying the buyer and seller, TCS provisions will not be applicable on sale of securities/commodities through recognised stock exchanges or recognised clearing corporation.

Certainly, it is a welcome clarification; however, it has also created uncertainty around the applicability of TCS on sale of securities not traded through stock exchange including the unlisted securities. This issue becomes even more pertinent for individuals including promoters or financial investor including private equity investor, which does not undertake any specific business activity other than holding investment for strategic and financial purposes.

There are set of arguments to say that the TCS provision should not be applicable to the promoters or private equity investor on sale of their investment, considering that they are not engaged in the business of trading of securities and amongst other, do not hold the investment as stock-in-trade. This is relevant considering that the TCS is mainly applicable to the seller whose total sales, gross receipt or turnover from the business exceed Rs10 crore during the financial year immediately preceding the financial year in which the sale of goods is carried out.

One of the guiding factors in this regard could also be the characterization of income from its investment activity, i.e., business income or capital gain.

Certainly, if the income from sale of investment is subject to tax as business income, then it could be said that the assessee is engaged in that business. However, the same may not be true in case the income is subject to tax as capital gain.

In this regard, one can take the note of a CBDT circular dated 2 May 2016, which has provided that income arising on sale of unlisted shares would be subject to tax as capital gain, subject to fulfillment of certain conditions.

Further, unlike the TDS provision, there is no provision under the TCS to obtain the nil or lower TCS certificate from the tax authorities. Further, TDS provides immunity to the assessee who fails to withhold the tax from the interest, and penalty from the date of such deposit of tax by seller. However, such provisions are not provided under the TCS and even when a buyer files the tax return and deposits the entire tax, or if the buyer is not required to pay any tax in India, the seller would continue to be considered as assessee in default for non-collection of such tax. Tax authorities have a power to collect such TCS along with interest and penalty, as the case may be.

This could create an undue hardship for investors in a large transaction and specially in case of a buyer who does not have any taxable income in India, resulting into additional cash blockage. Clarification with respect to the above aspects would be immensely helpful to avoid undue hardship to the investors.

Hiren Bhatt is partner – M&A and Private Equity, Tax, KPMG in India and Amit Revankar is associate director – M&A and Private Equity, Tax, KPMG in India.

