Opinion | PE investors seek clarity around tax on sale of unlisted securities

Further, unlike the TDS provision, there is no provision under the TCS to obtain the nil or lower TCS certificate from the tax authorities. Further, TDS provides immunity to the assessee who fails to withhold the tax from the interest, and penalty from the date of such deposit of tax by seller. However, such provisions are not provided under the TCS and even when a buyer files the tax return and deposits the entire tax, or if the buyer is not required to pay any tax in India, the seller would continue to be considered as assessee in default for non-collection of such tax. Tax authorities have a power to collect such TCS along with interest and penalty, as the case may be.