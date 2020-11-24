Opinion: PLI scheme - achieving the goal

That is not all. Sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles and electronics could attract significant investments — global as well as local. However, our ambition has to be set higher. Take the example of our pharmaceutical sector, which is estimated to be at $40 billion, formulation at US $32 billion and the API segment at $8 billion. Generics constitute about 70% of the sector. While the industry fulfils 20% of the global demand for generics by volume, in value terms it is only 10%. Further, the base seems to be quite thin. Around 25 companies contribute about 85% of the sector output. Thus, we need a transformative strategy to leverage on the comparative advantage that we have in this sector. A strategic policy of establish a “One Pharma" consolidated platform for sourcing, contracting, quality control/ certification and getting regulatory approvals, to help utilise the present distributed capacities of over 3,000 mid-sized pharma facilities in the country. The idea is to accelerate the generics journey, increasing the output from US $30 billion to US $75 billion by 2025 or so.