Opinion | Poli-Tech - the new normal in Indian politics

It has been almost six months since covid-19 brought the world to an uncertain pause. Much has changed since then; right from impacting people’s daily routine, ushering lifestyle changes, and workplace meetings acquiring a complete makeover, there is no aspect of human life or industry that has not shifted gears. As we lament ad nauseum about the “new normal", the paradigm shift in politics has been stark and unprecedented. Politics in independent India hasn’t experienced disruptions like other industries with changing social and economic contours. BJP’s 2014 campaign enjoyed heavy ammunition derived from technology. Other parties eventually adopted technology over an elongated span of 5 years.

Like every other profession, politics too was rescued by technology. From virtual rallies to closed room video interactions with cadre, politicians in India ensured they didn’t miss the boat just due to inertia or reluctance to adapt. Technology provided solutions to politicians and permitted them to stay visible and relevant, even as the nation was locked down for multiple weeks. It was commendable how politicians across parties and age groups addressed concerns, provided help and even indulged in politics despite the absence of the conventional toolbox. Not only will this change the rules, it will give birth to fresh vocabulary and methods in the political calculus.

Lost Spontaneity

There is an element of genuineness that leaders exude when they interact directly with compatriots and electorate alike. There is a high chance the leader may choose to deviate from the script based on the energy of the crowd, his own reading of the situation and instinct. There have been so many occasions when leaders would relish undivided attention and share past experiences to engage further; alternatively, they’d raise slogans like “Bharat Maata Ki Jai" to infuse energy when the air was dull. We have seen chits being sent from backstage to communicate real-time developments. One will need to reimagine this in the world of technology considering proximity will no more prevail in a technology forest.

One of the traits of mass leaders, right from Mahatma Gandhi to Jayprakash Narayan to Narendra Modi was the chemistry they enjoyed as they waded through human seas during roadshows. PM Modi’s roadshow at Mangalore was planned on the spot when he saw human chains waiting for him from across his route from the airport to the rally park. The Varanasi roadshow sought to represent India in a matter of few miles. The PM waived at his supporters, made eye contact and accepted garlands without a tired wrinkle despite the heat is the stuff political communication is made of. With a robust track record of innovating and leveraging technology to the hilt (remember the Modi holograms that pulled crowds in 2014) trust the PM to innovate even in these dire times. The recent tech-driven convocation at IIT Mumbai reflects the power of technology to create virtual reality. However, to expect tech-communication to supplement face-to-face interactions will be undermining the power of voice modulation, measured pauses while the leader braved the heavy rain or scorching heat.

Body Language Is Passé

Body language is a cliched yet very popular variable in political commentary. From facial expressions to handshakes and hugs, leaders have been analysed extensively on this variable alone. In fact, a lot of politicians who would otherwise carry deadpan expressions began to exchange courtesy smile in order to conceal the underlying tension. Experts will have to find another way to read leaders between handshakes and sitting distance. Politicians will have to acquire the art of looking calm despite frustrations emerging due to bad connection or poor quality headphones. Recorded interactions will be up for dissection post interactions. While during an offline rally or interaction, the camera usually records the speaker, these videos will capture reactions of other leaders as the speaker’s thoughts will unfold. Also, now politicians will no longer have the luxury of being distracted or catching 40 winks. The usual whispers will not be exchanged, and messages being sent to incorrect windows will spill more beans than out of turn bytes. The famous hug and wink scene is unlikely to be recreated in a virtual Parliament.

Distracted Audience

While the immediate challenges appear to be emerging on the supply side (political class), another aspect that invites competition is with respect to defending the attention of the audience. We know technology allows a milieu of preoccupations including the option of multi-tasking, fishing and proxy attendance. Unlike PM Modi who enjoys combined attention of his audience irrespective of the medium, there are several leaders who struggle to rivet the attention of a live audience. For them, the complication increases further with the additional layer of technology. A dull moment could trigger the listener to switch windows and never return back. Leaders on stage were able to gauge when it was time to conclude the interaction; now the reflexes will be rendered passive. During 2019 elections, every time PM Modi concluded his speeches with the famous “Main Bhi Chowkidar", he’d leave an electrified crowd with levels of enthusiasm that would put the best bands to shame.

Obviously, we may see the advent of applications dedicated to political parties. But, whether our politicians will be able to recreate the euphoria of direct communication at rallies, roadshows and Nukkad Sabhas will have to be seen. Similar to social media, landscape of poli-tech will end up favouring the early starters who innovate and leverage the power of technology to provide simplistic solutions to complex problems. Trust AI enabled drones to identify high traffic zones for hoardings and reach-trackers to identify mood of the voters.

(Gunja Kapoor is a Delhi-based public policy analyst. The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not reflect Mint's)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via