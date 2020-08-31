Opinion | Poli-Tech - the new normal in Indian politics

Body language is a cliched yet very popular variable in political commentary. From facial expressions to handshakes and hugs, leaders have been analysed extensively on this variable alone. In fact, a lot of politicians who would otherwise carry deadpan expressions began to exchange courtesy smile in order to conceal the underlying tension. Experts will have to find another way to read leaders between handshakes and sitting distance. Politicians will have to acquire the art of looking calm despite frustrations emerging due to bad connection or poor quality headphones. Recorded interactions will be up for dissection post interactions. While during an offline rally or interaction, the camera usually records the speaker, these videos will capture reactions of other leaders as the speaker’s thoughts will unfold. Also, now politicians will no longer have the luxury of being distracted or catching 40 winks. The usual whispers will not be exchanged, and messages being sent to incorrect windows will spill more beans than out of turn bytes. The famous hug and wink scene is unlikely to be recreated in a virtual Parliament.