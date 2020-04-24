Opinion | Private sector caught in friendly fire as government tackles covid

A 40-day lockdown has seen a majority of industries and establishments having to shut shop, with a large proportion of the workforce staring at an uncertain future. This has given India’s trade-off between “Jaan" (life) and “Jahaan" (the world) centre-stage.

The Centre, in anticipation of a potential backlash against the lockdown, directed all employers to pay wages to their workers for the period of the lockdown, with landlords also directed to not demand rent from workers (Union Directions).

The Union Directions have been issued under the Disaster Management Act. The authorities previously resorted to the century-old Epidemic Act, meant to tackle localised epidemics and not global pandemics. Given its limitation, the Centre has taken recourse to the Disaster Management Act, which gives them sweeping powers to not only prevent and manage the disaster, but also reduce the impact of the disaster.

The Union Directions suggest that employers are obligated to pay only blue-collar workers under the lockdown. The directions mandate employers to ensure the payment of ‘wages’ to their ‘workers’, as opposed to a requirement to pay all ‘employees’. This distinction matters under employment law, where ‘workers’ primarily means blue-collar employees, and excludes employees in managerial, supervisory or administrative capacity. That said, some states have imposed specific directions regarding payment of white-collar employees as well. Unsurprisingly, employers are confused.

The new financial burden without any government compensation has also put a severe strain on the private sector and landlords alike; their revenue streams have halted with fixed costs unchanged. As anticipated, several corporations have taken a calculated decision to prefer ‘survival’ over the potential consequences of non-compliance, and proceeded with salary reductions, leave without pay and layoffs, much to the anguish of the employees and the government. The Union Directions have also now been challenged at the Supreme Court, calling into question the legislative mandate behind these directions.

While the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act give the authorities wide powers, they do not have any provision to specifically allow for the imposition of such measures. Accordingly, to withstand the test of legality, the measures taken would need to be seen as within the confines of the parent legislation.

The courts would also consider that the imposition of these financial obligations on the private sector and landlords, without due compensation, appears to be aimed at addressing the economic impact of the lockdown. Accordingly, it may not be in furtherance of the objectives of the Disaster Management Act and something which was envisaged by lawmakers at the time of the legislation’s enactment. As the government’s directions amount to an economic redistribution of costs within the private sphere, they could be a case of excessive delegated legislation—much like the arguments being advanced in countries like Italy. The measures could also be seen as violative of the private sector’s fundamental rights by being arbitrary and discriminatory, since they treat large corporations at par with small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The authorities are, for now, deftly handling this delicate matter and engaging with erring employers to ensure compliance. The directions are limited to the period of the lockdown, though the private sector is likely to feel the effects of the coronavirus restrictions for several months. Should the authorities initiate proceedings for non-compliance or impose continuing obligations on employers after the lockdown, we may see private players approaching the judiciary for relief.

The government would hope that its noble intentions will outweigh the unintended impact of its measures. One can empathise with the government’s predicament, with payments to employees also a necessity in these times. However, private players cannot be made to shoulder the entire burden. While the government has taken several measures to ease the compliance burden and loan repayment obligations, to ensure the survival of private players, the government must take proactive measures such as providing subsidised finance and tax breaks for corporates to pay salaries, and much like the US, compensate for the losses caused by the government’s measures to tackle covid-19.

With the plight of blue-collar employees being of utmost concern, a possible middle ground could be for the states that have issued directions to cover white-collar employees as well, to take a step back, and only require that Union Directions covering blue-collar employees be complied with. At most, one can look at protection of white-collar employees below a certain salary threshold. It must be remembered that the only sure way of ensuring continued salaries and averting massive lay-offs is for the private players to remain afloat.

Vaibhav Kakkar is a partner, and Sahil Arora is a senior associate at L&L Partners, Delhi (formerly, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices). These are the authors’ personal views.