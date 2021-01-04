Opinion| Protecting consumer interests - key to stable digital finance

A strong Code of Conduct should use the principles of transparency, uncompromisingly ethics, best-in-class services and robust grievance redressal mechanism. The industry has to adopt alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to further customer interests, to save time and costs. As we encourage our consumers to go digital, we need to strengthen their belief in grievance redressal. The surest form of consumer confidence is when they come forward with complaints, with the assurance that it would be redressed within a certain time period.