Opinion | RBI may do well to listen to calls for bold reforms

Hearing and listening are different functions. Hearing is the act of perceiving sound. Listening, however is a conscious effort. It needs concentration, as the brain has to process the sounds heard and to convert them into meaning.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wears multiple hats - country’s central banker, regulator of lending activities, upholder of fiscal stability, inflation controller, manager of foreign exchange reserves of the country. It’s only shareholder being the Government of India, RBI also balances the conflict of interest of being a buyer of its promoter’s debt papers, as well as giving the right-sized annual dividend payout to its shareholder. In a stormy market, it’s additional role becomes being the lender of last-resort.

Last week’s MPC of the RBI, decided to keep the repo / reverse repo rates unchanged. The fiscal regulator also announced the philosophy of one-time restructuring of loans without any penal clauses and with a softer provisioning for the lenders. Clearly, the regulator intends tightened monitoring of such loans and is making the lenders actually do their role of credit assessment regularly. Aptly to head this task, it has also brought in a veteran banker who has experience in handling industries/individuals /institutions/nations. The deadline for this restructuring is 31 December.

While markets might rejoice in a hurry, the actual situation of lenders’ balance sheet would be known in Q4 of this fiscal, as they complete the one-time restructuring and provide for all additional losses, if any more.

Of course the markets have to factor in that in such unprecedented economic crisis, there will be some hits and some misses in the policy direction. The way the domestic equities market has been running up, despite the gloomy financials across most sectors, it is anyone’s guess why it is reacting at all ! It would be anyone’s guess how it would react if the restructuring plans alone don’t give relief to the lenders by Q4 of this fiscal.

What probably makes the RBI’s decisioning tougher is that it’s everyone’s guess if the credit demand would pick up (even if the repo rate drops drastically) or if banks will start lending across sectors (even if reverse repo rate is cut drastically). On the supply side, the past few months of reducing reverse repo rate has not discouraged banks from keeping surplus liquidity or with RBI, rather than lend.

The narrative tactically moved from “financiers are not lending" to “we are ready, but no one is borrowing". The real issues of credit demand were stifled by initial supply-side issues few months ago. Then the Covid carpet helped brush the topic under it.

Of course even the previous two years of non-banks slowdown helped no one. It is known that the size of our domestic banks are much smaller than those banks from the countries that we want to globally compete with. We also don’t have an infrastructure financing platform in place for the aspirations that we as a market hold. These are not fresh issues, anyways.

Many liquidity schemes have been launched, as part of the government’s fiscal stimulus package. They are still work in progress, as those schemes get utilised, hopefully to provide relief to the intended consumer segments and not to reduce the past dues of those consumers. Many industry bodies have interacted with the RBI and finance ministry to share concerns on the slowdown and ideas for helping the economy move out of, what seems like, economic-quicksand. The question if these schemes are adequate to take care of their concerns is outdated. The answer is “Parkalam" ; a Tamil word that means “let’s see", is a familiar word in policy and polity circles, to denote a decision or at least direction towards the intended outcome.

On the forex reserves front, RBI has done a brilliant job of shoring up reserves. As of July 31, the forex reserves of $522 billion is hugely comforting. To increase the forex buffer in uncertain economic conditions is a tough task, well managed by the RBI fund managers.

On the inflation front, the provisional number for June indicates the combined CPI (general) to be at 6.09%, with rural India having a higher number of 6.2%. With inflation being a RBI subject, they will monitor the credit supply / offtake from the point of holding inflation steady and not let it rise.

But what happens to the financiers’ balance sheet due to the current EMI moratorium and potential loan defaults after the moratorium ends? Almost everyone agrees that NPAs are expected to increase over the next few months and that additional capital would be needed by all lenders. For the sake of the overall system, it is hoped that the regulator would not do away from NPA-recognition, apart from the recent proposals.

While it is prudence and conservatism of the central regulator that help an economy sustain crises after another, it is also the regular open conversations with the markets that help gauge the sentiment as well as allow a chance for the regulator to speak their views to the market. It has been speculated that a book launch by a former regulatory official few weeks ago, probably allowed the regulator to share its views informally and to position the messaging through the public speeches of many of their former colleagues. If that’s the case, it shows in great light, the close-knit bonding that their alumni network has !

As the first-among-equals amongst all the financial services regulators, the RBI has always had a larger role and responsibility in being the upholder of fiscal stability. Times like these present the urgent need for bold reforms - structural as well as market reforms. A chance for the regulator to use it well and in full. We need to use this opportunity to stabilise and to strengthen local entrepreneurs - be it small, medium or large ones. Before we open the floodgates in the name of FDI and allow foreign ownership of Indian businesses and banks, we should ensure that the local entrepreneurs have the full support of the fiscal system to build and/or rebuild. Only then the competition from foreign ownership would be fair. It would be comforting to the overall system if in the next FSDC, the stakeholders make their views spelt on these topics of interest to the Indian entrepreneurs.

Be it the MPC meeting or ensuring liquidity reaches the borrowers, the nation surely wants to know RBI’s next move. And it would have unsolicited advice on what it should or not do. The question to ask here is this: Is the RBI listening?

(Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator. The views expressed in this article are his own.)

