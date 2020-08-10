Opinion | RBI may do well to listen to calls for bold reforms

As the first-among-equals amongst all the financial services regulators, the RBI has always had a larger role and responsibility in being the upholder of fiscal stability. Times like these present the urgent need for bold reforms - structural as well as market reforms. A chance for the regulator to use it well and in full. We need to use this opportunity to stabilise and to strengthen local entrepreneurs - be it small, medium or large ones. Before we open the floodgates in the name of FDI and allow foreign ownership of Indian businesses and banks, we should ensure that the local entrepreneurs have the full support of the fiscal system to build and/or rebuild. Only then the competition from foreign ownership would be fair. It would be comforting to the overall system if in the next FSDC, the stakeholders make their views spelt on these topics of interest to the Indian entrepreneurs.