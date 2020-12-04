Opinion | RBI Monetary Policy: Continued commitment to support growth

However, it is heartening to note that the central bank’s commitment to growth recovery stayed equally strong in today’s policy as well. The MPC clearly stated that while inflation is likely to remain elevated and has constrained monetary policy space at the moment to support growth, recovery in the economy is still not broad-based and are dependent on sustained policy support. Accordingly, governor Shaktikanta Das made it explicit that his paramount objective at this moment is to support growth despite revising the forecasts of both inflation and GDP materially higher in today’s policy. Despite large systemic liquidity, the RBI’s commitment to continue with liquidity support was emphatic and encouraging as the central bank reassured that it stands ready to undertake further measures as necessary to assure market participants of access to liquidity and easy financing conditions.