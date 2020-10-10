Opinion | RBI shifts focus on bond market to transmit policy signals

In the October meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC), repo rate were kept unchanged at 4%, with a continuation of an accommodative stance until growth sees a durable revival. The MPC unanimously voted to extend the status quo, choosing to ignore elevated levels of CPI inflation as transitory and maintaining focus on supporting growth. Indeed, as per the RBI’s baseline forecasts, headline inflation is seen easing closer to the 4% target by Q4FY21 with risks evenly balanced, while real GDP growth is expected to be negative at -9.5% for FY2020-21, with risks tilted to the downside. The central bank expects real GDP growth to turn positive by Q4FY21 and sees a relatively strong rebound over the next year.

While continuing with a status quo on rates, the focus of the liquidity measures announced by the RBI is to further improve transmission of previous rate cuts across a spectrum of market rates and instruments, including the sovereign bonds, state government loans and corporate papers. The RBI Governor assured market participants that the large supply of government bonds in the second half along with a likely pick-up in credit demand, would be accommodated through open market purchases of government bonds. To that end, the auction size of these operations has been doubled from ₹100 billion to ₹200 billion.

The RBI may have to buy ₹1,000 to 1,500 billion in these operations over 2HFY21, for accommodating government borrowings without any pressure on yields. In a related move, to reduce the cost of borrowings for state governments, the RBI for the first time will buy state government bonds, as a special case for this year.

The spread paid by the state governments over the comparable tenor sovereign bond yield has been trending upwards in recent auctions. RBI buying of these papers, will thus help reduce that spread and bring down their cost of borrowings. The extension of enhanced Held to Maturity (HTM) limit of banks on their government bonds portfolio to March 2022, will also help improve demand for bonds. Furthermore, a new on-tap targeted LTRO window was announced, for banks to borrow up to ₹1,000 billion from the RBI at a floating rate linked to the repo rate, and invest in corporate paper issued by specific sectors and to provide loans to them. In effect, the aim of the central bank is to ensure that lower policy rates determined by the macro-economic fundamentals, are reflected in lower cost of borrowings for the Centre, states and corporates.

In the accompanying monetary policy report, the RBI finally laid out its growth and inflation forecasts, with a caveat that they are prone to frequent and large changes, given the uncertainty around the pandemic. In the baseline projection, where there is no second wave of infections, real GDP growth is projected at -9.5% for FY2020-21. And, under the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2021, availability of effective vaccines and given a large favourable base effect, growth is seen at 10.1% in FY2021-22.

Inflation outlook for this fiscal and projections for next year indicate that CPI inflation would ease, from an average of 6.8% in Q2 to 4.5% in Q4 and 4.1% by Q4FY22. Headline inflation is expected to fall, as supply conditions normalize with progressive unlocking and another year of bumper farm output helps pull down food inflation. Higher fuel taxes and import duties are expected to provide an upward push though. Effective supply management will therefore be crucial in controlling food inflation and ensuring that it does not turn persistent and feeds into non-food inflation.

Based on these assessments and steps announced, it appears that the MPC would maintain a status quo on rates through this fiscal year. The scope for further easing is anyways limited to 0.50%, as any more easing may impinge upon household financial savings and endanger financial stability. Moreover, with another round of demand inducing fiscal stimulus expected from the government, it may be prudent for the MPC to stay on hold until the transient spike in inflation settles down. The role of monetary policy in the meantime is limited and the RBI focus will remain on improving transmission of policy signals through banking, bond and credit market channels.

