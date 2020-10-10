Opinion | RBI shifts focus on bond market to transmit policy signals

The spread paid by the state governments over the comparable tenor sovereign bond yield has been trending upwards in recent auctions. RBI buying of these papers, will thus help reduce that spread and bring down their cost of borrowings. The extension of enhanced Held to Maturity (HTM) limit of banks on their government bonds portfolio to March 2022, will also help improve demand for bonds. Furthermore, a new on-tap targeted LTRO window was announced, for banks to borrow up to ₹1,000 billion from the RBI at a floating rate linked to the repo rate, and invest in corporate paper issued by specific sectors and to provide loans to them. In effect, the aim of the central bank is to ensure that lower policy rates determined by the macro-economic fundamentals, are reflected in lower cost of borrowings for the Centre, states and corporates.