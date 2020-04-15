Opinion | Real estate players face market reality

Deepak Parekh, chairman of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, has some advice for real estate developers. If the sector is to emerge from its quagmire, they must slash prices and draw in as much cash as possible. While addressing builders at an industry-organized webinar on Tuesday, the industry veteran asked them to be prepared for a 20% fall in property prices. Their best bet, in his view, would be to clear inventory at whatever rates need to be offered to attract buyers. This is something many of them had been reluctant to do in recent years, a period of stagnancy, perhaps in the hope of a market revival ahead. Now that the covid crisis has struck, turning a bad situation worse, reality must squarely be faced. Credit flows to the sector had got squeezed after last year’s turmoil in shadow banking, and now, as dark clouds of gloom gather over the Indian economy, builders must act quickly to secure their finances. The writing, it would appear, is on the wall: The after-effects of the economic shocks being experienced could last longer than the ability of some developers to stay solvent.

Companies that respond to these challenges fast would stand a better chance of overcoming them. Parekh’s suggestions include looking for private equity finance, a way to get money in without debt burdens getting heavier. Regulators could also play a positive role. It would help, he believes, if the Reserve Bank of India were to allow a one-off restructuring of the loans taken by developers. This would give builders that are struggling to service their debt some breathing space. State governments could do their bit, too. They could waive stamp duty on real estate transactions for a limited period, for example. In any case, apartments on sale have been brought under India’s goods and services tax (GST), which was meant to have subsumed all other levies. Relief on GST was provided a few months ago, with two options offered—a higher rate with input credits and a lower one without these. But that did not seem to boost demand for housing by much. Consumer sentiment is now on a downslide because of covid anxiety over the future. Despite the existence of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act, aimed at protecting customers, many buyers fear that private developers will fold up and leave them in the lurch.

The larger problem in the sector has been that far too many would-be homebuyers found homes out of their reach. JLL, a real estate consultancy, estimates that developers in India’s top seven cities were sitting on unsold inventory worth ₹3.7 trillion at the end of March. Clearing this was projected to take years even before the current crisis. Given the depressed state of demand now, it would likely take drastic price drops to revive consumer interest. Until recently, most companies preferred to throw in extras, such as household durables, with their offers. Some had advertised loan deals that asked for no equal monthly instalments to be paid till flat possession. The idea, apparently, was to keep the base prices of property up and keep their old revenue and cost calculations for these projects intact. Today, that hope seems forlorn. If survival is at stake, their focus should be on cash flows. There has been a raft of bankruptcies already. Another round could make it even harder to rescue a sector that provides employment to large numbers and has a wide array of feeder industries dependent on it. The market will not spring back on its own. It needs help. And developers had better take the lead.