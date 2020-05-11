Opinion | Reduce the country’s preference for cash

Observers have long held that Indians have a keen sense of upcoming difficulties. They may be right. As March began, India was still in an early stage of its covid outbreak, but a rush to withdraw cash from banks had already begun. According to a report that cites data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the first two weeks of that month saw a jump of about ₹53,000 crore in cash available with the public, a spike over the fortnightly average of ₹8,435 crore over the previous 12 months. The surge continued into our lockdown. By 24 April, there were currency notes worth over ₹24.2 trillion out there, an average rise of nearly ₹42,260 crore every fortnight since the end of February. This was in spite of apprehensions that RBI notes could act as carriers of coronavirus and advisories issued by authorities to opt for cashless transactions. Studies suggest that the virus can survive on notes that pass through various anonymous hands for several hours, maybe even longer. Fibrous surfaces are reckoned to be less hospitable to the bug than smooth ones, but bits of paper that are not fresh off a printing press still pose a danger. Yet, there is more cash around than ever before, far more than the total of almost ₹18 trillion on the eve of demonetization back in 2016. This upsurge needs to be quelled.

What explains the popularity of paper notes? There are three main reasons we typically keep money in its raw form: to spend on consumption, invest it in the hope of returns, or for contingency needs. Consider each by turn. While the tech world has been gung-ho about a mass conversion to digital purchases, the reality is that internet penetration is poor, wireless connectivity is patchy, and cash remains highly convenient in most of India. The lockdown has magnified these conditions. Also, there has been plenty of scarcity. In any sellers’ market, hawkers set the terms of a deal. Reports confirm that suppliers of vegetables, fruit and other daily-use items are insistent on cash payments. Households thus need currency just to keep kitchens going. As for investment, little is usually done by way of cash in a modern economy. But black markets—for liquor and cigarettes, for example—have flourished over the past six weeks, and these prefer not to leave trails of evidence. The third reason, however, may be the most significant. People scurry to ATMs at the first hint of a crisis. This is not illogical. Anxiety spurs the need to keep emergency funds in a form as liquid as possible, and nothing beats the liquidity of cash. Covid-19 appears to have enlarged the stash that people keep in their cupboards—just in case. Such behaviour was noticed even in the aftermath of demonetization. That memory of daily hardship, coupled with a loss among some in their faith that money kept in banks was freely accessible, was suspected to have given rise to a sudden preference for cash.

For currency demand to decline, trying to persuade people to go cashless is not enough. Digital money needs to be seen as sufficiently liquid too. Apart from expanded acceptability, e-transactions should not cost sellers anything at all. Further, e-commerce firms should be allowed to sell anything that’s legal even in red zones, where they are currently allowed to deliver only “essentials", as defined by the State. Shortages in general need to ease. Plus, or perhaps above all, people need an assurance that the economy will be looked after.

