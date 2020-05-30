Opinion: Regulators can do more to help firms raise capital at this tough time

As India nears end of the fourth phase of the covid-19-induced lockdown, the domino effect of the continued lockdown on the economy is palpable. The government’s declaration of a Rs20 lakh crore stimulus package, along with an increased focus on self-reliance, aims to pave the way for a stronger and more resilient Indian economy.

As such vibrant economic activity requires increased capital investment in businesses and processes, regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have announced a slew of measures to ease liquidity constraints. While such regulatory relaxations will make funds more accessible to Indian corporates, individual, industrial, and overall economic factors in India will have to continue to steer financial restructuring.

Since March, Sebi has issued and extended several temporary relaxations and one-time measures including extending the validity of observations on draft offer documents of companies; reducing the minimum subscription amounts in rights issues by companies; increasing permissible issue size variations from 20% to 50%; relaxing fast-track eligibility norms; and increasing the time period for the declaration of results by listed companies.

Given the unprecedented uncertainties of the current crisis, we contend that the regulator may need to enhance this relief package. It is difficult to foresee much fundraising in primary markets by new companies until markets factor in the full impact of the current lockdown on the economy. Disappointing fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2020 have already taken a toll on the limited gains in stock markets during the month of April.

Nonetheless, further select relaxations may provide the impetus for issuers to raise capital, especially from institutional investors, which, in turn, may triggebetter economic performance of businesses and restore investor confidence.

Indian Public Offerings (IPOs)

To revive the IPO market, Sebi could look at reducing the minimum subscription requirements for fresh issues from the existing 90% to 75% along the lines of the recent relaxations for rights issues.

Given the market uncertainty, Sebi could also consider extending the validity of its observations from the six months already granted up to 31 March 2021 to a period of 18 months, whichever occurs earlier. This would enable existing companies that have cleared the initial Sebi review process to tap markets once the opportunity arises, without loss of valuable time in jumping through the same hoops.

The prolonged lockdown is expected to result in a material adverse impact on the financials of most companies. Since Sebi’s IPO norms have eligibility criteria based on financial performance, failing which at least three-fourths of an IPO has to be subscribed by qualified institutional buyers, this may place an undue strain on the marketing dynamics of IPOs. Sebi could consider granting a one-time relaxation in fundraising norms, allowing companies to comply with the eligibility requirements over an eighteen-month window, rather than the prescribed three-year period, or on the basis of any of the two of the previously completed three financial years.

Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs)

The regulator could explore reducing the time period for calculation of the floor price from the average of weekly high-and-low from two weeks to one week, primarily to address the volatility and risk-averse market environment. While any look-back period based pricing may be subject to volatility concerns, moving to a free-pricing regime or pricing pegged to the previous day may lead to concerns of manipulation and be unfeasible in the present circumstance.

Further, increasing the potential discount to the floor price from 5% to 15% could be another move that would make life easier for companies.

Such relaxations would help companies assess a fair price in these volatile markets, especially during periods of steep fall in stock prices, when the two-week pricing, even with a 5% discount, could be significantly higher than current market prices, and thereby deter investors from a negotiated deal.

Rights Issues

Rights issues are in the spotlight today with Reliance Industries Limited launching India’s largest ever rights issue. While SEBI has provided relaxation to the fast-track criteria of compliance with listing conditions for a period of 18 months instead of the prescribed 3 years, it may also consider aligning the requirements for limited disclosures under Part B, Schedule VI, ICDR Regulations. Otherwise, many fast-track issuers will be required to make IPO-level disclosures as their Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement (LODR) compliance may not be adequate for the remaining period.

While these additional measures could help in supplementing the Indian securities market regulator’s ongoing efforts to revive the general investor sentiment for the Indian markets amid the covid-19 crisis, each issuers’ ability to tap the market is dependent on their fundamentals and the overall economic scenario.

Arka Mookerjee is a Partner, Pracheta Bhattacharya and Siddhartha Desai are Principal associates at J.Sagar Associates. Views expressed here are personal.

