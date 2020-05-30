Opinion: Regulators can do more to help firms raise capital at this tough time

The prolonged lockdown is expected to result in a material adverse impact on the financials of most companies. Since Sebi’s IPO norms have eligibility criteria based on financial performance, failing which at least three-fourths of an IPO has to be subscribed by qualified institutional buyers, this may place an undue strain on the marketing dynamics of IPOs. Sebi could consider granting a one-time relaxation in fundraising norms, allowing companies to comply with the eligibility requirements over an eighteen-month window, rather than the prescribed three-year period, or on the basis of any of the two of the previously completed three financial years.