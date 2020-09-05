Opinion | Reimagining 'Education for All' with digital

One of the priceless takeaways of the pandemic is the realization of the need to be self-reliant and to flourish with all that we have. It was heartening to see how teachers who had shaped many lives with chalks and pens in school were patiently delivering the discourse through digital platforms, as seamlessly as possible. From physical classrooms and long sit-in exams to virtual classrooms and online assessments, academia has adapted to the new normal quite well. The pandemic has been a great opportunity to spread the boon of education far and wide with minimal resources.