Opinion | Reimagining India’s digital transformation in vital sectors

Today, 97.2% of children in the country are enrolled in schools. However, the quality of education remains an issue across rural areas with students falling below grade level standards. As education went online in the wake of the pandemic, it was evident that with the right technology infrastructure, even K12 education could be delivered seamlessly online. The challenge is that at the moment, only 24% of Indian homes have the Internet access they need for this. This is a watershed moment for us to transform the state of education in the country with technology. Concerted and collaborative action between government, educational institutions and the private sector is critical for bridging this last mile gap in connectivity and access. Public private partnerships to set up e-education hubs in every gram panchayat can ensure equal access to quality education.