Opinion | Remembering Dr Kalam: Intelligence is beyond Education

‘Then you became the President. I was so inspired. I told all those villagers that if one poor man can make missiles fly, then another poor man can make the trains run smoother. So I tried and tried, for four or five years, and finally came up with this design.’ He pointed at the joint between the two wooden wedges. ‘This is an interlocking device and, yet, it provides room for expansion as well. I am sure this will end the khat-khat forever.’