Opinion | Restoring the Mauritius route for FPI investments

With the introduction of New FPI Regulations, FPIs based in non-FATF member countries (such as Mauritius, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and others) were put on a competitive disadvantage to their peers based in FATF member countries (such as Singapore, Luxembourg, USA etc). The former set of FPIs suddenly faced a retroactive change in regulatory regime whereby they could no longer enjoy the benefits that they enjoyed under the Erstwhile Regulations as these benefits would be available only to Category I FPIs under the New FPI Regulations.