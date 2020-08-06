With inflation above its tolerance band of 6%, MPC members through a unanimous vote decided to keep policy rates unchanged while maintaining an accommodative stance. RBI has kept room open to reduce rates when inflation moves towards its target of 4%, which may happen as soon as Nov’20 as per the current trajectory.

With moratorium on loans ending on 31 August 2020, RBI announced the way forward by announcing a restructuring package for businesses and households. Recent data released by large banks (55% market share) shows that there has been a sizeable reduction in moratorium as of Jun’20 from 50% as of Apr’20 for all SCBs. As economic activity normalises further, the need for restructuring will be even lower.

Even so, economy will settle down at a lower level than pre-covid levels in the near-term without a vaccine. Most indicators—manufacturing and services PMIs, electricity output, vehicle sales, exports, imports—point to economic momentum settling anywhere between 10% and 15% below COVID levels in the near-term. For instance, electricity demand is 92% of pre-COVID level in Jul’20 compared with 75% of pre-COVID level in Apr’20. GST collections are at 86% of pre-COVID levels.

RBI’s consumer confidence survey—gauge of consumer spending—was at its lowest point in May’20. One-year ahead outlook is also not promising. This implies consumption demand, in particular, discretionary demand will be far lower than earlier. With muted consumption, capacity utilisation, which had already fallen to 68.2% as of Dec’19, would have fallen further in the last few months.

Thus, investment demand is unlikely to see an upward momentum in the near-term even with lower interest rates.

An economic slowdown of such proportion leads to increase in risk premium. With rating upgrade to downgrade ratio of corporate sector falling to 0.05 as of May’20 from a high of 1.11 as of Dec’18, spread between 3-year AAA corporate bonds and sovereign bonds rose to 276bps on 26 March 2020. It has since fallen to 50bps. This has been possible because of abundant liquidity made available by RBI and credit enhancement provided by Government.

RBI and government will have to work together to revive demand. Centre has already expanded its gross borrowing to ₹12 lakh crore. Even with net tax collections at 53% of last year’s levels, Centre has increased its spending by 13% over previous year. There isn’t a better time to apply Keynesian economics than now. Global central banks have become large buyers of sovereign debt to support the larger roles being played their Governments. In India too, Centre as well as states will have to spend to crowd-in private sector spending. RBI’s role will be important not only as lender of last resort, but also as buyer of government securities.

As RBI comes towards the end of its interest rate reduction cycle, it will have to navigate the economy through financial and macroeconomic stability. It has carried out its function as a central bank well and brought a semblance of stability to financial markets. It will have to do the same in the sovereign bond market. More importantly, it will have to remain vigilant of impending risks to growth and inflation and be ready to act.

(The author is chief economist with Bank of Baroda.)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated