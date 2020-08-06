Opinion | Restructuring to cushion impact on the economy

RBI and government will have to work together to revive demand. Centre has already expanded its gross borrowing to ₹12 lakh crore. Even with net tax collections at 53% of last year’s levels, Centre has increased its spending by 13% over previous year. There isn’t a better time to apply Keynesian economics than now. Global central banks have become large buyers of sovereign debt to support the larger roles being played their Governments. In India too, Centre as well as states will have to spend to crowd-in private sector spending. RBI’s role will be important not only as lender of last resort, but also as buyer of government securities.