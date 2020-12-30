Opinion | Rise of tech-led startup movement creating socioeconomic opportunities

While it is generally not well understood, invention and innovation are totally opposite processes, wherein inventions create new knowledge, while innovations transform that knowledge into new socioeconomic opportunities. It is thus vital that the invention and innovation ecosystems work together seamlessly to create and sustain a knowledge society and economy. Although our science and technology knowledge-producing systems, such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), research labs and universities, have deep strengths, the weakness has often been in the quality, relevance and direction of the knowledge produced, and its lack of strong connect with knowledge consumption led by the industry and other societal stakeholders. The unprecedented rise of the technology-led startup movement has provided a compelling link to joining the invention and innovation ecosystems at its back and front!