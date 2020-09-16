Opinion | Saudi-India partnership a key in addressing covid-19 crisis

Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million to international organisations for development, manufacturing and distribution of covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, and to help bridge a financial gap of around $8 million. Around $150 million has been allocated to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Innovation and $200 million to other international and regional health organisations and programmes. India with its comparative advantages in low cost and high-quality health care, R&D and technology can participate actively in such initiatives. Several Indian expatriates are in Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom has pledged to provide free covid-19 related medical care to all expatriates. In this initiative, Indian healthcare sectors can provide support through supply of medicines, PPE kits, telemedicine, and other technologies. This is also the right time for India to showcase Ayurveda and other traditional medicines with preventive properties.