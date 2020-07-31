Opinion | Setting the stage for digital, economic leadership – governance is key

A separate regulator for a market driven business which has enabled flow of investments, created job opportunities and supported small and medium enterprises could inhibit/hinder sectoral growth and possibly discourage new players from entering the Indian market. This sector needs enablement and empowerment and not regulation and regulators. Both can cause a pre mature end to sector that is at the cusp of takeoff. It is better to see the challenges of a sector and then regulate rather than regulate and try and grow a sector as that has never succeeded. That is the also the essence of the difference in approach of the EU and the US. Over regulation has killed innovation and successful companies coming out to the EU while the US continues to have companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and so forth.