Opinion | SEZs in India: In search of course-correction

The levy of MAT and withdrawal of DDT exemption in 2012 were surely a surprise jerks that the SEZ developers faced. Another taxation issue that cropped up was the sudden introduction of the sunset date for termination of Direct Taxation benefits for SEZ developers in the year 2017 and SEZ units in the year 2020. This probably stemmed from the intention to implement the Direct Tax Code (DTC) and the consequent move to withdraw all concessions / rebates granted to entities under Income Tax Act (ITA) 1961. This not only hurt the developer community who had invested into SEZs but now pushes the envelope for the SEZ units, especially with the further expected economic slowdown and the need to be ultracompetitive to gain / hold onto global export businesses with competitive pricing. Also from global trade perspective, this move of withdrawal of taxation benefits from services SEZs has not been taken well. It has been upheld in WTO.