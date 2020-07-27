Opinion | Should healthcare be covered under Consumer Protection Act, 2019?

Most of the provisions underthe Consumer Protection Act, 2019 have come into force on 20 June. Section 2(42) of the Act states services that are covered under the Act. The term ‘healthcare’ has been dropped from the definition which was present in earlier Bills presented before Parliament, perhaps for political reasons.

However, it is submitted that healthcare can be included under this definition because of its inclusive nature. It categorically stated that the definition is not limited to the services stated therein. The term negligence has also been inserted in the definition of ‘deficiency’ under the Act. By no specific exclusion and inclusive nature of the definition, the legislature has created ambiguity with regards to the status of healthcare services.

Contrary to the Supreme Court’s judgement in Indian Medical Association vs V.P. Shantha that healthcare should be covered under the ambit of Consumer Protection Act, there are plethora of reasons as to why it should be kept out of it.

Firstly, medicine is treated as a profession of nobility and not business and often is not looked at as science as much depends on the judgement of the doctor treating the patient. Every individual’s body reacts differently, and the doctor can only treat the illness or the problems on the available and disclosed facts. There is no blanket rule as to the treatment of all diseases and although the expected standards of reasonableness are higher in this profession, even after going by the book and years of practice, there are cases which are complex in their own way.

Secondly, the degree of risk and complexity of problems is higher and there is a direct linkage to person’s health, life, and death. Unlike other professions, the treatment must be immediate and fault proof according to the judgement of the doctor. If the doctors are dragged to the court or the consumer forum for no actual fault, it will create immense hardship for the doctors who have worked day and night trying to cure that patient.

The relationship between doctor and patient is not that of a buyer and seller as it is typically understood but goes beyond it and disclosure of information about the illness and treatment makes it a relationship of trust.

The doctors are already exposed to both criminal and civil liability and they are not exclusive but complimentary. Under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code a doctor can be charged for medical negligence resulting in the death of a person and on the other hand monetary compensation or disciplinary action is also available.

Thirdly, the change in establishment of jurisdiction, both pecuniary and territorial, is to the disadvantage of the medical professionals. Earlier, the case could be filed only where the cause of action arose or where the defendant resided, but now it can be filed even where the complainant resides. So a medical professional could be dragged to the consumer forum of some other state, and this would create a lot of practical problems for the professionals. Further the pecuniary jurisdiction has been revised and has been enhanced for the district forum to ₹1 crore which will have an adverse effect on the claims made in the forum.

Fourthly, services such as that of advocates is kept out of the ambit of the Act which raises important questions with regards to the nature of services so rendered. There are similarities between the two professions to the extent that the communications are privileged, and relationship is that of trust. In some cases, it may be a matter of life and death in both scenarios. Advocates are governed by Bar Council of India. Similarly, there is Medical Council of India and different State Councils which are professional bodies which govern the conduct of medical professionals. Lawyers are not treated as part of conducting trade, commerce or industry and in the similar manner medical professionals should also not be covered under the same.

It is not contended that medical professionals do not commit any act of negligence or gross negligence. They should be made liable for any such conduct. However, a tribunal and an act covering and dealing with medical negligence and ethics should be passed by the legislature to provide for adequate safeguards against the patients being treated unfairly or wrongly. The Medical Council of India should also be given wider powers to prosecute the guilty medical professionals. These would be more appropriate authorities to deal with such specialised cases and deliver speedy and proper justice to both the parties. Needless to say, the bench of the tribunal should comprise both judicial and technical members.

This will also reduce the burden on the consumer forums which have to decide on technical matters and there is delay of justice because of that. Consumer Forums today have lakhs of pending cases involving technical issues. Mediation has been introduced as an alternative dispute resolution technique under the new Act and without proper rules which are not adequate and regulations which have not been notified yet, it will only add to the ambiguity of technical matters such as these.

(The author is a Delhi-based scholar in legal studies. The views expressed are the author's own.)

