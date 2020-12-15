Opinion | Smart customisation is the only way forward

People world over increasingly want things to be their way and have options that are tailor-made for them. Consumers want things customised, no matter how minor.

In a market like India, which was starved of products and services until recently, it is natural for consumers to want to "experiment" with thvaried options available now. Building consumer loyalty in such a scenario is a challenge for marketing professionals.

Netflix generation

A Netflix account with different viewer profiles is a case in point. The content "recommended" is based on viewing history and perceived likes and dislikes. Thus it is personalised.

Today, for most categories of products and services, there is a marketplace that is "glocal" in nature -- respecting local sensibilities but keeping global trends in mind.

Smart customisation serve consumers well, thereby increasing chances of a profit. It is essential for delivering personalised experience and can lead to customer delight and thus brand loyalty.

India’s stratified demographics not only allows for a huge volume opportunities but also presents challenges of customising the delivery for various segmental need and wants at a price point which has to be in rupee-terms and not in dollars.

Cost of Customisation

Many a firm gets bogged down with need to optimise logistical and cost challenges of addressing diverse set of consumer needs. Sometimes competitive action within the industry can add to the woes. Without mastering this cost-challenge, no amount of delivering smart-customised products or services would profit a brand in the long term.

The recent launch of south Indian fast food "Upma" by Kellogs for the Indian market is a good example of a global brand trying to product customisation to serve a segment of its consumer group. Despite initial roadblocks to product acceptance, the brand is now a familiar name in Indian markets. All thanks to “product customisation" as a strategic growth driver.

McDonald's in India also adapted to cultural standards, addressing religious and community-based food habits. Almost 60% of the company's market in India comprises Hindus who do not eat beef, and then the Muslims who do not eat pork, so McDonald's removed both meat products from the menu. Chicken and the fish remained and its also launched its first all-vegetarian menu.

Realising the potential of smart customisation, some Indian brands have also started looking at "regional favourites". Brand Amul for example - they offer a wide range of products and use targeted regional marketing to create "consumer pull". That is smart customisation. And with digital-brand engagement, they could scale to understand what consumers want and deliver those in quickest time possible, probably at-home.

Make in India

India is becoming a key innovation centre for consumer brands, consistent with a global trend in R&D internationalisation. When global companies establish R&D centers in developing countries, they conduct reverse innovation and reverse technology transfer by collaborating with local companies to get the advantage of their knowledge and use the low-cost benefit.

For 21st century marketeers, the way forward is being in tune with the consumers' needs and wants, probably knowing those better than the users themselves. And to deliver those products and services, in a way that’s convenient and delightful to the consumers but at the same time profitable for the brand.

(Srinath Sridharan is an independent markets commentator. Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar is a faculty, strategy, at JBIMS, Mumbai.)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via