Opinion | Startup innovation can help create deeper US-India commercial ties

Many countries have tried to emulate the success of American innovation hubs like Silicon Valley. The exact mixture of policies, institutions and social values can be hard to quantify but not impossible. India clearly has the talent, and the daily obstacles faced by people become opportunities for innovation. The US has people and institutions that are already serving important roles in helping India’s nascent startup ecosystems. Successes can be amplified with proper attention by policymakers, and more such partners can be recruited to widen the effort. The exertion will pay off over time. Connecting innovators can be the key to turn our commercial relationship from an area of friction to an area of world-class success.

