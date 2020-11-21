Opinion | Sustaining India’s Growth Momentum

One of the reasons why India's economic momentum is likely to gather steam is the fact that the bulk of the normalisation of economic activity was driven by the rural economy which eventually benefited the rest of the economy. Rural growth has gained momentum and definitely augurs well for the Indian economy as it gets one of the engines firing. It is worthwhile to note that even when the economy was in a lockdown, the agriculture sector grew 3.4% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as against 3% in the year-ago period. Moreover, we must recognise the strong push by the government towards financing construction of assets, whether in the form of roads or other infrastructure projects or in the form of greater allocations for the urban affordable housing program.