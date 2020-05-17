Opinion | The Centre could yet play spender-in-chief

Yet, what constitutes fiscal responsibility depends on the economic context. Covid-19 has been both disruptive and depressive. The scale of it is so massive, with millions of livelihoods lost and purchases held back, that a downward spiral of demand and supply is now in evidence. The economy is crying out for an instant boost. For this, money must reach would-be consumers quickly, so that they can lift overall demand, reverse the spiral, and multiply incomes across India. This would call for direct outflows from Central coffers in far larger volumes than last week’s outlays. Such an infusion should be free of intermediaries to the extent possible, lest the rigmarole of paperwork gets in the way. Apart from generous payments for work, direct transfers of cash would work best. Yes, it will be costly. And it is never easy to wager trillions on a stimulus that might still prove inadequate. But if it comes good, a prompt booster shot would be well worth the additional debt burden. The reform proposals are good in their own way, but right now, our economy needs the government to take centre-stage as its spender-in-chief. There do exist innovative ways to raise funds. If we go for them, it may ensure that our prospects of a big-bang revival do not end in a whimper.