Opinion | The challenge of overcoming an extended crisis in our economy

Going forward, there are governance obstacles that lie between policy intent and the realization thereof, and the immediate need is for these to be recognized and removed. There has been a lot of column space in the press looking back longingly at the 1991 reforms, and the close working relationships between the principal actors at the time. The ambit of the 1991 reforms limited the need for cooperation to just three ministries at the Centre—finance, commerce and industry—and therefore could be completed with the committed cooperation of a few key functionaries in each. States were not involved, since factor markets for land and labour, which fall within their jurisdiction, were left untouched.