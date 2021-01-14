Opinion | The changing dynamics of telecom security

Virtual and Augmented Reality are technologies that are going to aid the growth of all verticals. For example, let’s say the education sector, health or the automobile sector. Imagine blueprints of a component of a car being sent to India from Germany on a real time basis and using technologies such as 3D printers can be used to manufacture the car to make it readily available in the showroom in no time. Or imagine a class room of medical students where their professors are teaching them the practice of surgeries etc. Thereby, it is very essential to have good security practices to enable building trust in the usage of such technologies for public good.