Opinion | The future of digital lending

The collaboration between banks and fintechs-NBFCs is here to stay. I'm fairly certain this collaboration has not realized even a tenth of its potential in India. As fintechs continue to build technology that will allow SMEs and individuals to operate effectively through SaaS and PFM platforms, banks will have access to alternative data and monitoring that only new-age fintechs can offer. The key to success of this collaboration is the ability of fintechs to underwrite effectively and collect efficiently. Indian fintechs have had to deal with challenging macro events since inception: demonetization, GST, the IL&FS crisis, and now the pandemic. The learnings from each of these will only make processes and procedures stronger and should therefore give banks greater confidence to collaborate with fintechs. Borrowers will benefit from this through access to a wider pool of capital and a better CX.