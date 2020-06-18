Opinion | The Future of Food

We think of our food today as “home food" that is cooked at home by a familiar person and “outside food" usually prepared by a restaurant (whether eaten out or at home). The former gives us a sense of consistency, hygiene and health; the latter is seen as an indulgence for one’s craving or perhaps, laziness. The mix can vary from home to home, but my research shows that over 50% of families ate outside food less than twice a week, i.e. 90% of meals are home food. However, conversations with younger people and couples also reveal that the mix could be as high as 50:50 or even more in favour of outside food.