Opinion | The Great Lockdown must not set market economies back

Unprecedented circumstances are upon us. As covid-19 mutates across the sphere, with governments unsure and citizens fretting, there is little doubt over the scale of the challenge that lies ahead. With a worldwide recession looming, the pandemic will test our collective resilience. Battling it will demand a globally coordinated response and reserves of patience. Tempting calls for a permanently enlarged state and an insular nationalism have risen. But eschewing protectionism and championing the cause of economic freedom will be key to a global economic recovery.

Across continents, incredible scenes have played out over the past few weeks. The lockdown has been simultaneously a physical as well as a mental struggle. In Britain, when Boris Johnson went into intensive care, an entire country was on edge. In India, the plight of millions of daily-wage workers has translated into a humanitarian challenge. Not for nothing did the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte somberly invoke Winston Churchill by declaring, “It is our darkest hour." But in the face of adversity, Churchill had also famously declared that people would get through it. That demands a measure of collective resolve.

Considerable economic difficulties lie ahead. In Britain, the Office for Budget Responsibility has highlighted a calamitous 35% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of this calendar year, with unemployment rising by more than 2 million to nearly 10%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that this recession of the Great Lockdown would be the world’s worst since the Great Depression. Against this background, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath has exhorted governments to provide continued fiscal and monetary support during this phase to “minimize persistent scars that could emerge from subdued investment and job losses in this severe downturn".

Many governments have taken heed. Fiscal conservatism has been set aside momentarily, echoing Coleridge’s “willing suspension of disbelief". In this crisis, policymakers have leaned on Keynes instead of Hayek. In Britain, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has presided over the largest peacetime expansion of the state with income support for individuals, grants and loans for businesses. The US announced a $2 trillion stimulus, and the EU has unveiled a large stimulus package too.

What lies ahead, though? The painful truth is that this necessary spending is not without consequences: higher taxes may be in the pipeline. Faced with the prospect of inter-generational debt that will have to be repaid by their efforts, a younger generation of voters may well find a post-covid government that speaks the language of prudence more attractive.

Given India’s demographic profile, as the Narendra Modi government responds to calls for a “New Deal" for Indian citizens, it should take particular note.

In this context, the timely publication of the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom, an influential global comparative study by the Heritage Foundation (a US think tank), is particularly instructive. The index has tracked the progress of economic freedom across 186 countries; in measuring this, it analyses countries’ commitment to the rule of law (including the protection of property rights), principles of limited government, regulatory efficiency, and open markets.

Why does this matter? It matters greatly because over the 26-year history of the economic freedom index, the aggregate data suggests that economies that sustain higher levels of economic freedom measurably outperform others in achieving long-term prosperity. Greater economic freedom has led to better healthcare systems, better education systems, a greater abundance of food, cleaner environments and a higher quality of life for citizens. In other words, contrary to a generic perception held by many on the Left, economic liberalism and social justice are not mutually exclusive. More to the point, economic liberalism tends to benefit ordinary people in the long run.

Tellingly, India ranks a lowly 120th on the Index. Even in the Asia-Pacific region, it ranks only 28th out of 42 countries and its overall score is below the regional and world averages. If the Modi government is looking for a renewed push to advance its “Make in India" agenda, it ought to double-down and simplify processes for investors.

There is an illuminating overlay with health security too. Recently, Heritage Foundation researchers reviewed the Index of Economic Freedom alongside the Johns Hopkins’ Global Health Security Index, which measures countries’ capabilities to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats. Not unexpectedly, they found a high correlation between economic freedom and health security. In general, countries that were ranked as ‘free’ or ‘mostly free’ on the economic freedom index also tended to score the highest on the health security index, while countries ranked as ‘mostly unfree’ or ‘repressed’ tended to score the lowest, indicating greater obstacles in responding to infectious diseases.

Where does this leave us then? At this stage, it falls to each individual to exercise restraint. It also prompts us to consider the plight of the vulnerable amongst us who need greater support. Beyond the lockdown, though, some governments may be tempted to retreat into shrill protectionism. That would be a colossal folly. What’s needed is a global response that promotes economic freedom and debunks insularity. Given a looming recession with the livelihoods of millions left hanging in the balance, the stakes could not be higher.

Rishabh Bhandari is a London-based lawyer and political commentator