Opinion | The Healthcare ecosystem needs fundamental transformation

All key stakeholders in the care delivery system suffer because of lack of the right data at the right time. For patients it affects safety because social or medical history is not recorded / available in electronic form, which could lead to clinical errors. Physicians spend more time reordering tests or searching for results, which could lead to delays or errors in medical judgement due to lack of all information related to the patient. For the broader Healthcare system, it increases the overall cost of care with duplicate testing and repeat diagnosing. These are the manifestations of ‘avoidable suffering’ as described by Dr. Thomas H. Lee and Deirdre E. Mylod in their essay in HBR in 2013. The ‘avoidable suffering’ that comes from the dysfunction of the Healthcare system and how we have become used to it instead of fixing it.