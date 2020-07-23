Opinion | The Reliance game plan – Part II

But apart from the dilution impact on existing shareholders, the cost of servicing equity is far more expensive than debt. So why do it if it is so confident of the future business as everyone seems to be? It would make more sense to continue with its DNA of raising fresh debt in an era of ample liquidity, near negative interest rates and high ratings for Reliance paper – and much cheaper too service too! In my career, at least in India, I have found promoter-driven companies very rarely change their DNA during intergenerational transitions. So why? Is Reliance itself not sure of a definitive outcome of this mega transformation it has unleashed, and thus prefers partners in risk rather than risk-free investors which much lower return expectations?