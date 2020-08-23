Opinion | Towards a more gender-neutral legal paradigm

This being said, the amendment is certainly in need of further extension and refurbishment. The co-parcenery rights in an HUF, are still not present for mothers, wives and widows, who exist within the family. Such members are entitled only to maintenance by other co-parceners. In this regard, the situation of widows appears prima facie, as most problematic, if anything, they are beset on the most unstable foundation, in terms of livelihood. Observing the general essence of this circumstance, widows must be the first to receive some definite share of ancestral property. This amendment is with right intention and in proper direction however this being of retrospective effect, only time will tell the implementation of the same.