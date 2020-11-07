Opinion | Towards understanding privacy that mirrors societal insights

This can be very simply illustrated using healthcare information. Information about our health is sensitive and personal. We might share details of our health with spouses or family members, but often not with friends. We always share it with consulting doctors, although the doctors, unlike a spouse, might not reciprocate by sharing similar information about themselves. Under regular circumstances doctors would be required to keep this information confidential. However, in a situation where a patient is, say in a coma, and unable to decide for themselves, doctors may share this information with a family member at the hospital. If that patient’s regular doctor is not available at the hospital, the hospital might authorise another doctor to get access to the patient’s health records. In all these situations the rules that determine the privacy protections offered to the data are determined by the context of the information sharing. Privacy is elusive, because it’s not black and white in the way that consent is. It’s contextual.