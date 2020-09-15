Opinion | Toyota needs a revisit of its business model

The more important point is that India has made several attempts at reforming the tax rate over the last few years and broadly, the tax rates have tended to reduce on most instances. Needless to say, that there is a genuine need for rationalization of personal income taxes – or direct taxes as a whole – and that while government has taken some measures in this direction, a more aggressive approach would be appreciated. Nonetheless, to criticize the attempt at a time when tax rationalization is ongoing seems to be driven by the high tax on hybrid vehicles – which is a policy decision as government recognizes them as different from electric vehicles. Thus, the statement is more due to personal vested interests rather than any legitimate concern for a broader tax reform and such statements often do more damage to the prospects of genuine reforms.