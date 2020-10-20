Opinion | Transformation of commercial landlords - a win-win situation for all

Reset the clock to 2000. We had just past the Y2K situation and India was suddenly discovered by the world to be a tech-resource rich country. Never mind that the TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL and others were around before that. MNCs started lining up to set up their off-shoring, processing, R&D, software development centres in India. Their choices were largely limited to National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai to an extent. Pune and Hyderabad followed later. The setting was right for some enterprising family driven real estate firms to offer commercial offices to these corporate occupiers who were looking to set up their base in India. The previous mindset of most developers was to be on Build-Sell- Forget mode. However, some like DLF decided to take an alternate path; Build-Lease-Hold-Manage! Yes, it needed deep pockets and manageable debt, but it was a scalable model. Other followed suit – K Raheja Corp, RMZ, Embassy, Prestige, Unitech, Divyashree, Hiranandani, Salarpuria (now Salarpuria Sattva) and Shapoorji Pallonji. Amongst the foreign players, many came, but only one pursued it through – Ascendas (now Capitaland).