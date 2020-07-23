Opinion | Twitter’s soaring user base masks critical problems

More to the point, Twitter’s poor sales performance is evidence the company’s core legacy problems still remain. It has yet to solve the monetization gap versus its peers mainly because of the inferior technical capabilities of the company’s ad platform. In contrast, competitors such as Facebook Inc and Snap Inc. are thriving with their more advanced transaction and performance-oriented offerings for advertisers. And then there is the critical issue of trust. We are just one week removed from Twitter’s worst security breach ever and the long-term ramifications of the incident are still yet to be seen. Earlier this month, dozens of Twitter accounts — including some of the most-followed celebrities on the platform — were hacked and used to post Bitcoin scam messages. Details of the attack continue to trickle out, with the company recently admitting the intruders may have downloaded far-reaching personal and activity-related information for a handful of accounts. Not only that, Twitter also said hackers may have accessed personal direct messages from as many as 36 accounts, too. Unfortunately, security lapses of this nature have been a common occurrence for Twitter over the last decade. If these breaches persist, users will eventually decide to abandon the service.Twitter has made progress in one important area: combating misinformation, harassment and hate speech. In May, the company made the significant initial step to hold President Donald Trump accountable under some of the same guidelines it uses to police other users on the service. At the time, Twitter added warning labels to Trump’s posts about mail-in voting and then later also obscured a tweet from the president for violating its rules on “glorifying violence." It took guts to do so. The company should be lauded for being a leader on this front.