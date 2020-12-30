Opinion | Two nudges regulators can use to drive right financial decisions

-- Standardizing all applications with important risk information: Every application for an financial investment, whether it is a mutual fund or insurance plan or NPS or a chit fund or digital gold should have two things in bold - the name of the regulator for the scheme and the risk level (similar to the mutual fund riskometer). If a scheme is not regulated, like digital gold or cryptocurrency, it needs to be clearly mentioned. Further, this should be signed by the investor. For online applications, this can come as a pop-up to be accepted by the investor before proceeding to invest.