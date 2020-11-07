Opinion | Udyam platform & atmanirbhar - the concerns

The government’s initiative of providing “Collateral free loans" is a nudge for the technically trained youth to start their own ventures. If each individual unit employees 10-50 persons and 1 lakh such units spring up in India, think about the number of number of jobs that it will create. It will be close to 2 to 3 million decent jobs. Such business units can enter the value chains of several domestic and export markets, the Indian economy will be on the path of reforms. 83% of the MSMEs are self-financed. They have long since avoided borrowing funds from banks which restricts their growth. Imagine the growth that could be achieved with an investment of Rs. 3000 crores.