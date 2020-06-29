Opinion | Understanding Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana and its implications

However, these have been mostly short-term measures providing temporary relief to only a section of the migrant labourers. As numbers suggest, more than 1 crore migrants have returned to their native place as on date and are unemployed. Their desperate escape from cities within weeks of the lockdown also put forth a major issue that is alarming. These people neither had savings, nor access to welfare schemes or proper healthcare in the cities which led them to rush back to the villages. Going by the present situation, where we see no sign of the pandemic slowing down, or demand picking up in near future, ensuring employment opportunities for migrant labourers back in their villages seems to be the only plausible response to sustain their livelihoods. This seems possible only through massive public investments by the government at this juncture. As critics of the government have pointed the fiscal stimulus to be skewed towards addressing the supply side of the chain, neglecting the demand side, a massive public investment by the government could also be a signal to put money in the hands of poor and taking a step towards reviving demand.