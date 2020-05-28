Opinion | Understanding the covid-19 response

Similarly, there has been a concern about tax refunds and vendor payments. These payments should ideally be paid out on time and the government has since September 2019 tried to put in place a robust structure to clear out all dues automatically within a stipulated time frame. This is, at present a work in progress. However, by clearing all these dues within the next few days, government ensures that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will have adequate cashflow coming in. Moreover, by limiting the participation of companies in tenders up to Rs200 crores, it has created a sizable market for MSMEs to cater to which should help them scale up over a period. The key problem has been that for decades, successive governments have romanticized with the idea of small to the extent that it has penalized those that started small but grew to become big companies. The change in the definition of MSMEs is a step that aims to correct such a distortion.