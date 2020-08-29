Opinion | US - EU mini trade deal: Gains for India?

The lobster, which seems the hero of the deal, got a zero tariff entry into EU after a well negotiated FTA with Canada. Canadian Lobster exports grew at a rapid pace after the FTA, so much so that the US exports were totally wiped out. Contrast this with the Indian industry, which has been unable to benefit from our FTAs. Niti Aayog has cited ADB estimates regarding utilization of FTAs by Indian industry being among the lowest in Asia at 5%-25%. The zero duty access for lobster that Canada negotiated with EU is now, by definition, available to Indian industry. Similarly EU products such as prepared meals, certain crystal glassware, propellant powders and cigarette lighters will get into the US at half the earlier tariff rates. This is now also available to Indian industry.