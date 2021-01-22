Opinion | What is it about noon, anyway?

Why so? On any day in the year—at any point in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun—imagine a line connecting the centre of the Sun and the centre of the Earth. The point where that line pierces our planet’s surface is—visualize it for yourself—where the Sun will be overhead that day. Now imagine the Earth’s axis is not tilted; that it is instead perpendicular to the plane of the orbit. A little more visualizing will show you that throughout the year, the line will pierce the Earth’s surface somewhere on the Equator. Nowhere on this hypothetical untilted planet, except for along the Equator, will we see the Sun directly overhead.