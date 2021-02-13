My wife has discovered stand-up comedy on YouTube recently. Although, I do not really get to watch much TV, when it comes to stand up comedy, I have decided that in a good marriage you do what your wife tells you and so I binge watch with her.

The actual reason however, is that if you want to understand human behavior – apart from reading microeconomic textbooks you should watch stand-up comedy. These comics put us under a microscope to analyze our behavior. In fact, I almost feel that this should be an assignment in introductory microeconomics courses: watch stand-up comedy and come up with one microeconomics related example every week. Let me illustrate with a few examples.

The pioneers

First let’s pay homage to the pioneers – the ones that stood up in the early days. Recently GameStop and speculative trading has been a big story. However, if you want to understand market manipulation watch an old video by the great Jaspal Bhatti on YouTube. He creates a speculative bubble by selling shares of his local golgappa guy and it is portrayed in a fairly accurate manner.

Then there is the Canadian comic Russel Peters who has Indian origins. Most of his jokes are about immigrants and he does a wonderful job of imitating their accents. In one of his classics, he talks about how his dad beats him (unlike his white friends’ parents) and he threatens to call the cops on his dad. His dad simply asks him to reflect about what will happen in the time interval between the phone call and arrival of the cops.

Aside from the fact that you can use this to discuss esoteric notions in like Subgame Perfect Nash equilibrium and credible threats in game theory, it also explains cultural transmission across space and time. When economists want to study cultural transmission, they focus on immigrants or their children. For instance, research shows that diplomats from more corrupt countries are worse at paying parking ticket fines in New York, because they import their own culture. People raised in wetland rice farming areas of China exhibit greater cooperative behavior as this type of rice cultivation requires more cooperation.

Modern comics

Economists would find the new cohort of Indian standup comics exceptional. Abhishek Upamanyu for instance, recalls that during his childhood, on his grandmother’s death anniversary, his mother would ask him to offer food to the poor. He argues that while this is a good idea, it sets up perverse incentives – if the poor realize that dead people means free food, they will start bumping off the elderly! Such unintended consequences have a name in economics: The Cobra Effect. The story goes that in the days of the Raj, Delhi was infested with cobras. So, the British decide to offer money for dead cobras. Consequently, the entrepreneurial Delhiwallahs decided to raise cobras.

The same happened in colonial Hanoi with rats under the French and the intrepid Vietnamese decided to breed rats. While the Delhi story is somewhat anecdotal, historian Michael Vann has documented the rat tale. Subsequently, both incentive schemes were abandoned abruptly by the colonial rulers and Delhi and Hanoi ended up with more cobras and rats than earlier. Note that Upamanyu also provides an excellent counter-policy measure – feed the poor more often.

Then there is Karunesh Talwar who talks about panhandlers outside places of worship. One common chant he says is, “If you give me a rupee, God will give you ten thousand." Karunesh goes on to say, if that were indeed true then the transaction ought to be reversed! The person asking for money should give Karunesh a rupee and God would shower him with ten thousand! In fact, everyone could just go around giving the other person money and there would be tons of money dropping from heaven. While everyone knows the chant to be untrue, it remains of the most popular ones. I think there are oodles of behavioral economics crammed into it.

First, it is at once a gesture of gratitude and one that primes you to think about money and about giving to the poor (built into the blessing is the idea that charity will be rewarded by God). Second, that improbable possibility creates a ray of hope, brings a smile to your face and then creates a warm glow even before you give the money, and happier people are more likely to give money. Excellent marketing strategy right there!

Then there is the episode where Atul Khatri obeys his wife and daughter and drives his daughter to her friend’s house so she can wish her friend Happy Birthday exactly at midnight. One can write an entire discourse on the economics of the household and how norms are created and peer effects just on this little story. Let us leave this tale for another day. My Valentine’s Day message is quite simple – if you are a student of economics, watch stand-up comedy and if you are a husband listen to your wife, at least for the day!

Sudipta Sarangi teaches economics at Virginia Tech and his book ‘The Economics of Small Things’ was recently published by Penguin. Views expressed are his own.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via